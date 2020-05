Felicio Brown anotó el primer gol tico en el extranjero en tiempos de COVID-19

El jefé forbés mood : I make the best of bad situations. I see the opportunity in the struggle. I grow strength from my hardships. I am thankful for my hard times – they make me stronger. I am thankful for the pain – it makes me raise my game. ⚽️�� #91 #tico #fbf

A post shared by FBF91 (@feliciobrownforbes) on Oct 22, 2019 at 4:23am PDT