"Impresionante": Keylor Navas impulsa a Saprissa hacia un reconocimiento internacional

😍 The kit pays tribute to the club's famous goalkeepers such as Real Madrid legend and former club player Kaylor Navas. How? 🟩 The green color is usually reserved for the club's keeper but now finds its way on Deportivo Saprissa player's kits for the first time ever 🏆 Gold…

Footy Headlines @ Footy_Headlines 💚🏆 𝑺𝒕𝒖𝒏𝒏𝒊𝒏𝒈: Green & Gold Deportivo Saprissa 2025 Third Kit Released: footyheadlines.com/2024/12/stunni…