Cambio de reglamento: se podrán hacer 5 cambios según la FIFA

⌚️ T-4 hours until @luchogarcia14 takes part in the latest #LegendTakeover ��



❓ Reply below with a question for the former @LFC & @SeFutbol midfielder & he might just answer it over on https://t.co/C3EvWNtrev at 19:00 CEST �� pic.twitter.com/rWSEW3p0vc