Blatter sugiere que Concacaf albergue el Mundial de 2022

45 years ago #OnThisDay, Malcolm Macdonald grabbed all five @England goals in a 5-0 win over Cyprus ��



The @NUFC striker, who never played for his country at Wembley again, remains the only Three Lions player to hit five in a competitive fixture ��#TBT | @9Supermac pic.twitter.com/egkakbMXnq