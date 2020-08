Ariagner Smith vuelve a anotar en empate del Spartaks

#FinalWhistle



What a dramatic game! ��



Ariagner SMITH ���� with the sneaky goal in the 1st half vs @RFSDaily ⚽️ and 1:1 on the scoreboard after the final whistle today ��⚪️



Photo by Sanita Ieva Sparāne ��#fkspartaks #fkrfs #virsliga2020 #SPARFS pic.twitter.com/7QllAqWKCk