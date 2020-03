Todos los casos de futbolistas con coronavirus en el mundo

Hi everyone. Thanks for all the kind words and support. I’m feeling much better already. We are all facing a huge and unprecedented challenge. Everyone’s health is the only important thing right now. Respect and protect each other by following the guidelines and we’ll come through this all together. Well done to the PL for making the right decision by suspending matches. Thank you again

